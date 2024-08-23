Foremost Farm Highlights College Internship Program: Cultivating Tomorrow’s Dairy Leaders

MIDDLETON, WISC. – Foremost Farms USA, a leading dairy cooperative showcases its dynamic annual summer internship program. This highly competitive program provides college students with hands-on experience, career mentorship and exposure to various departments within the dairy industry.

This year, the program welcomes sixteen students from twelve universities across the country. Interns are learning how their professional interest in various business areas are applied across the cooperative, including Accounting, Finance, Sales Operations, Service Desk (IT), Dairy Analytics, Human Resources, Engineering, Cheese Technology, Quality Assurance, Member Relations and Continuous Improvement.

“As a cooperative, we prioritize working together as one team,” said Greg Schlafer, President and CEO of Foremost Farms. “Our robust internship program offers real-world experience and when students work alongside employees and helps them understand the many ways we work to serve our members. Foremost Farms is committed to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and building a sustainable future for dairy.”

Interns participate in various activities, including farm and plant tours, career development workshops, sustainability initiatives and final presentation projects. These experiences foster professional growth and prepare interns for successful careers.

Foremost Farms USA® is a dairy cooperative representing hundreds of Midwest dairy farmer members located across seven Midwest states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin – America’s Dairyland. It is one of the largest, leading dairy cooperatives in the United States and a major food manufacturing business.