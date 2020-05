CHILTON – Foremost Farms USA will be closing its cheese plant in Chilton in July.

The company announced the closing of the manufacturing facility Monday. Foremost Farms had fewer cheese orders from food service clients due to COVID-19 and a sudden drop in production demand, the company said in a news release.

The plant in Chilton produces and sells Italian cheeses including provolone cheese for sandwiches.

