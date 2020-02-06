Fortified Dairy Products Market Predicted to Reach Maximum Revenue and CAGR during 2019-2026

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global fortified dairy products market considering 2014-2018 as the historic year and 2019-2026 as the stipulated time frame. The fortified dairy products market analysis report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

Fortified foods on the back of essential nutrients have been experiencing widespread adoption over the last few decades thus creating an upswing in demand for fortified dairy products. According to the newest report by Fact.MR, demand for fortified dairy products is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 56 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2026.

The fortified dairy products market report highlights the following players:

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd.

Arla Foods amba

The fortified dairy products market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Fortified dairy products are presumed to be a promising sector in the next half decade and are projected to grow at a significant growth rate. Milk and dairy products serve as one of the best and easily available sources of essential nutrients. However, a series of production processes tends to hamper nutrient absorption. Fortification performs an imperative function of replenishing all lost nutrients in milk and its derivatives. The industry has seen extraordinary demand of fortified milk, milk powder, infant formula, and various other dairy products owing to penetration of targeted government programs singularly aimed at eradication of nutritional deficiencies.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for fortified dairy products, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2026). The fortified dairy products report discloses compelling insights into the demand for fortified dairy products based on product type i.e. milk, milk powder and formula, flavoured milk, cheese, dairy based yogurt and other products, Micronutrients (vitamins, minerals, Other fortifying nutrients), sales channel (modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, online stores, other sales channel) across 7 key regions and 22 + countries.

