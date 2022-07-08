Fresh Del Monte, Trinity Logistics Expand Agreement with Happy Egg Co.

Fresh Del Monte continues to leverage its assets and grow its distribution network by solidifying numerous partnerships with companies seeking to utilize its resources and global network. Most recently, Fresh Del Monte has, in partnership with Trinity Logistics, expanded its agreement with Happy Egg Co., a free-range egg producer in the United States.

The partnership now includes Florida, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—leveraging Fresh Del Monte’s temperature-controlled warehouses throughout the U.S., and its expansive fleet of trucks that will distribute and fulfill Happy Egg’s orders throughout the country.

Through partnerships like this with Trinity Logistics and Happy Egg, Fresh Del Monte will be offering drayage, refrigerated warehouse services, refrigerated LTL distribution, last-mile delivery, cross-dock, ripening services, and truckload brokerage services.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with a company that shares our values of fresh, quality food,” said Mohammed Abbas, Fresh Del Monte’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re always looking for ways to work with other companies and help them utilize our vast logistics network to provide high-quality products to the end consumer. We believe this is an exciting new chapter for the company offering additional revenue by making our reliable logistics infrastructure available to others.”

While Fresh Del Monte is known for providing fresh produce, it has other business lines that are powerhouses on their own, particularly its logistics network. The company owns Network Shipping, a third-party shipping network that transports goods across the world; and Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics, which utilize the company’s ships, ports, and temperature-controlled warehouses strategically located throughout 34 facilities in North America. Fresh Del Monte’s logistics arm has been growing rapidly as the company continues to find new ways to optimize its assets and generate additional streams of income.