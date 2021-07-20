FrieslandCampina’s Cups Now Recyclable Thanks to New Label

FrieslandCampina introduces sustainable labels for yogurt and soft curd cups as from July 2021. This concerns the yogurt and soft curd cups from the brands Campina, Optimel and Mona (450 g and 500 g). The solution developed by our Research & Development department makes over 400,000 kilograms of cups recyclable. Following the recent introduction of 100% recycled PET bottles, this is a next step towards circular packaging.

Previously, the cups could not be recycled as a whole, because during the waste sorting process the machines did not recognise the label around the cups as ‘recyclable’. Patrick van Baal, Global Director Packaging Development at FrieslandCampina: “Now we have found a solution for this. With the new labels around our yogurt and soft curd cups we make sure that these packages are correctly recognised and sorted for recycling in the existing recycling processes and do not end up in the residual waste flow for energy recovery. The cups can now be recycled for new applications.”

