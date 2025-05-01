From Carbon Gases to Croissants: How Savor’s Animal-Free Butter is Disrupting the Food Industry

As someone who truly loves butter, I found it almost impossible to wrap my head around what food tech company Savor was doing. Butter made without cows? It sounded unthinkable—at best, some kind of imitation “butter” I’d normally hard pass on.

But after experiencing an entire meal built around it—inside one of the Mission District’s most iconic victorians, surrounded by esteemed guests in the food innovation space, and San Francisco’s top chefs, and bakers—I was sold.

The lavish San Francisco launch dinner showcased Savor’s breakthrough in real time: a delicate asparagus tartlet with a rich, flaky crust; the perfect caramelization of spaetzle and mushrooms made possible by Savor’s higher smoke point; butter-roasted golden beets tucked into crispy panipuri shells; a decadent tart with caramel, ganache and a buttery crust and more. With every dish, Savor’s sustainably-crafted butter proved it wasn’t just a novelty—it was a shocking game-changer.

