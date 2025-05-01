From Carbon Gases to Croissants: How Savor’s Animal-Free Butter is Disrupting the Food Industry

Chelsea Davis, Forbes Dairy May 1, 2025

Photo Credit: Savor

As someone who truly loves butter, I found it almost impossible to wrap my head around what food tech company Savor was doing. Butter made without cows? It sounded unthinkable—at best, some kind of imitation “butter” I’d normally hard pass on.

But after experiencing an entire meal built around it—inside one of the Mission District’s most iconic victorians, surrounded by esteemed guests in the food innovation space, and San Francisco’s top chefs, and bakers—I was sold.

The lavish San Francisco launch dinner showcased Savor’s breakthrough in real time: a delicate asparagus tartlet with a rich, flaky crust; the perfect caramelization of spaetzle and mushrooms made possible by Savor’s higher smoke point; butter-roasted golden beets tucked into crispy panipuri shells; a decadent tart with caramel, ganache and a buttery crust and more. With every dish, Savor’s sustainably-crafted butter proved it wasn’t just a novelty—it was a shocking game-changer.

To read more, please visit Forbes.

Related Articles

Dairy

Truly Grass Fed Introduces New Spreadable Butter

Truly Grass Fed Dairy February 21, 2022

Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, will launch its new spreadable butter tubs at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the first year that the brand, which introduced its carefully crafted grass-fed Irish butter and cheese to the U.S. market in 2019, will participate in the show.

Bakery

Savor Launches Butter Made Without Agriculture, Showcasing the First of its Revolutionary Sustainable Fats

Savor Bakery, Dairy, Retail & FoodService March 27, 2025

Savor announced the commercial launch of its animal-and-plant-free butter – the first product made from a game-changing platform that has captivated chefs and food manufacturers from coast-to-coast. Select restaurants like Michelin-starred SingleThread and ONE65, and beloved bakeries like Jane the Bakery are set to be among Savor’s first customers this year.