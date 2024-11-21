Galbani Cheese Elevates Holiday Meals by Unveiling its New Decadent Ricotta Mashed Potatoes Recipe

America’s Number-One Ricotta Brand Introduces a Flavorful Twist on the Classic Thanksgiving Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In celebration of Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season, Galbani Cheese, Italy’s number-one cheese brand and America’s number-one ricotta brand, is excited to unveil a new recipe that offers a fresh way to elevate your holiday feast. Ricotta Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Herbs utilizes the authentic Italian flavor of Galbani Ricotta to add a new level of creamy texture and unique flavor to a classic holiday dish. Galbani Ricotta is a product of Lactalis USA, a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world’s largest dairy company.

“As the holidays bring family and friends together, people are always looking for ways to make their dishes stand out. Galbani Ricotta offers a deliciously smooth and creamy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes, creating a light yet indulgent side that pairs perfectly with your holiday meal,” said Daniel Assef, vice president of marketing for the Galbani brand. “The smooth texture and versatility of Galbani Ricotta make it an essential ingredient for those who want to surprise their guests with something both comforting and unique.”

Featuring simple ingredients like Yukon Gold potatoes, fresh herbs, and Galbani Ricotta, this recipe is both easy to prepare and perfect for those looking to elevate their holiday meals with a unique twist. Galbani Ricotta enhances the flavor and texture of the dish. Its mild, slightly sweet taste perfectly complements the flavor of potatoes, offering both a delicious and balanced dish.

Ricotta Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

Ingredients:

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 cup Galbani Ricotta Cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

1-2 tbsp of additional melted butter on top

Instructions:

Place the potatoes into a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain the water and return the potatoes to the pot.

Stir in the ricotta cheese, butter, and olive oil. Mix together until fully incorporated.

Pour in the heavy cream, garlic, herbs, and salt and pepper.

Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until completely smooth.

Spoon the mashed potatoes into a serving dish and pour the melted butter on top.

Garnish with any extra herbs and enjoy!

As a staple in Italian cuisine for generations, Galbani Ricotta brings a high-quality, authentic taste to holiday classics, helping to create meals that are delicious and comforting. To learn more about Galbani Cheese and to explore additional recipes, visit galbanicheese.com. Find Galbani Cheese on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

