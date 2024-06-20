Galbani Cheese Unveils Delicious Ricotta Smoothie Recipes in Honor of National Smoothie Day

America’s Number-One Ricotta Brand Shares Smoothie Recipes Packed With Protein

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of National Smoothie Day on June 21, Galbani Cheese, Italy’s number-one cheese brand and America’s number-one ricotta, is inviting smoothie lovers to elevate their recipes with its creamy ricotta cheese. Galbani Cheese has innovated new smoothie recipes that feature an unexpected yet delightful ricotta base to help fans celebrate the start of summer. These smoothies are the perfect treat to keep cool while enjoying the added combination of proteins, carbohydrates and fats found in Galbani Ricotta, making it a must-try ingredient for smoothie enthusiasts everywhere.

“As we mark National Smoothie Day, we’re thrilled to showcase the versatility and benefits of incorporating Galbani Ricotta to smoothie recipes,” said Daniel Assef, vice president of marketing at Lactalis American Group, makers of Galbani. “Our creamy ricotta adds a delicious richness and protein boost with no added sugar, making it a perfect choice for those seeking both added flavor and nutrients in their smoothie creations.”

Green Superfood Smoothie : ½ cup Galbani ® Ricotta 1 ripe banana, frozen ½ green apple, cubed 1 ½ cup milk 1 cup of frozen spinach leaves ½ avocado Optional: honey or agave for sweetness Place all ingredients in a blender, starting with the banana and milk. Blend on high until the texture is smooth. Pour into a cup of your choice and enjoy!



: Tart Cherry Smoothie: ½ cup Galbani ® Ricotta 1 ripe banana, frozen 1 cup milk 1 cup frozen tart cherries 1 teaspoon of honey Place all ingredients in a blender, starting with the banana and milk. Blend on high until the texture is smooth. Pour into a cup of your choice and enjoy!



The mild flavor of Galbani Ricotta pairs well with both sweet and savory ingredients, allowing for a wide range of flavor combinations to suit any taste preference. Galbani Ricotta has been a staple in Italian cuisine for generations, ensuring the best quality in all recipes.

To learn more about Galbani Cheese, visit galbanicheese.com. Find Galbani Cheese on Instagram and Facebook.

About Galbani Cheese

Since its beginnings in the foothills of the Italian Alps in 1882, Galbani® has steadily grown into Italy’s number-one cheese brand. The brand was acquired by Lactalis in 2006 and has brought its reputation for authentic Italian flavor and quality to American consumers since 2013. Today, Galbani Ricotta is the number-one brand of ricotta in the United States. Galbani is the only brand that offers all forms of mozzarella in the U.S. including fresh mozzarella, block, shred and string; along with the authentic flavor of mascarpone. Lactalis USA produces and distributes Galbani products in the United States. For more information, visit https://galbanicheese.com/ and follow Galbani on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States, the company has approximately 4,000 employees and is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.