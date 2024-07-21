Garelick Farms Introduces New Lactose-Free Milk

New Lactose-Free Milk Delivers a Farm Fresh, Delicious Taste

FRANKLIN, Mass. – Garelick Farms, a farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America, announced the launch of a new, fresh lactose-free milk, which is easier to digest and still delivers all the vitamins and nutrients of regular milk.

“At Garelick Farms, we’ve been producing high-quality milk and dairy products for almost 100 years, and our new lactose-free milk is no different — providing fresh, local milk from family farms,” says Michael Young, General Manager, Garelick Farms.

Lactose-Free Milk with Fresh from the Farm Taste

Bottled locally in Massachusetts, Garelick Farms lactose-free milk delivers a fresh and delicious taste due to the High Temperature Short Time (HTST) processing, which differentiates it from other national lactose free milks, which use Ultra High Temperature (UHT) processing.

Available in whole and 2% reduced fat varieties, Garelick Farms lactose-free fresh milk can be found in gallon jugs at local retailers throughout New England, including Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Market Basket. Prices may vary depending on location and retailer.

A Humorous, “Easy to Digest” Campaign

The new Garelick Farms lactose-free milks will be supported with an integrated campaign, “Easy to Digest,” which will include digital advertising, paid and organic social and in-store marketing. The campaign uses humor to highlight hard to digest situations like a Sox rainout, traffic on I-28 or New England weather and then compares Garelick Farms lactose free milk as easy to digest.

“Lactose intolerance affects a lot of people, but it doesn’t mean they have to give up on fresh-tasting and nutritious milk,” adds Young. “We hope this campaign makes people smile as they think about hard to digest situations, while also adding a practical, easy-to-digest solution with our new lactose-free milk.”

For more information about Garelick Farms lactose-free milk and where to buy, visit garelickfarms.com/.

About Garelick Farms®

Garelick Farms has been providing families in the Northeast with delicious, fresh dairy since 1931. With manufacturing facilities in Franklin, Mass., New Britain, Conn., and Rensselaer, N.Y., Garelick Farms produces fluid milk and cream. Garelick Farms is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 10,000 family dairy farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit garelickfarms.com.