Gay Lea Foods Maintains its Commitment to Delivering Joy by Surprising Frontline Grocery Workers and Families Across the GTA

TORONTO – Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited (“Gay Lea Foods”), a Canadian dairy co-operative with members on approximately 1,400 dairy farms across Ontario and Manitoba, today continued its commitment to delivering joy by surprising families and frontline grocery store workers across the GTA with baking kits as a thank you from its farming families while encouraging people to #bakehappytogether. In the coming weeks, the co-operative will also surprise families with baking-inspired puzzles to help keep them busy.

Established in 1958, Gay Lea Foods prides itself on delivering quality dairy and food products to Canadians across the country. A firm believer in the benefits of baking to reduce stress, bring people together and spread joy, the co-operative felt compelled to respond to the increased demand for baking supplies and created baking kits – as well as baking-themed puzzles – in order to deliver joy to those who support its farmers daily. Gay Lea Foods is also making special deliveries to those on the frontlines who help get food on our tables every day.

“Delivering quality dairy and food products and encouraging Canadians to #bakehappytogether are part of our DNA – and bringing joy to people in our communities is one of the ways in which we can say thanks while helping people get through these challenging times,” says Michael Barrett, President and CEO of Gay Lea Foods. “Baking is not only fun and delicious but also very therapeutic. We believe in the joy of baking and are excited about surprising communities with something fun to do while staying home.”

While it’s clear that baking can bring people happiness, Gay Lea Foods consulted with child and parenting expert Cindy Smolkin of Connected Parenting to share her perspective.

“Baking is undoubtedly an amazing way to reduce anxiety, bring people together, and create happiness,” says Smokin, a Child and Family Therapist. “Now more than ever, as we crave connection and comfort, I recommend baking for its tactile benefits and also as a tool to help overcome stress and promote wellness.”

From its farms and production facilities, to its distribution networks and employees, Gay Lea Foods leads with the co-operative inspired values and principles upon which the co-operative was founded more than 60 years ago.

Committed to staying connected to Canadians and bringing people together through baking, Gay Lea Foods worked alongside Chalkboard Marketing and Purpose Ink to roll out this program.

Gay Lea Foods is as renowned for its co-operative-inspired values as it is for its quality products: from the moment our milk is Born on the Farm, until our products reach the table, our farmers, members and employees collaborate to meet member needs, contribute to the sustainable development of communities, and ensure that Gay Lea Foods is well positioned to lead as a thriving and innovative Canadian food business. 100% Canadian-owned and operated, the co-operative is the first of its kind to include licensed dairy cow and dairy goat members, and process both kinds of milk into a range of dairy products – from the consumer favourite Spreadables and North America’s first SmoothTM Cottage Cheese, to Nothing But CheeseTM, an innovative snack made with 100% cheese.