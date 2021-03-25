General Mills to Sell Stake in Yoplait’s Europe Unit, Increase Control in Canada

General Mills is selling its European Yoplait business in exchange for full control of the same brand in Canada, a move that concentrates the company’s yogurt enterprise in North America.

The company said Tuesday that it will sell its 51% controlling interest in Yoplait S.A.S., the brand’s European unit, to French dairy cooperative Sodiaal. In return, the French firm will sell General Mills its 49% stake in Yoplait Canada Holding Co.

The deal is expected to close in late 2021, at which time General Mills will fully own Yoplait in Canada.

