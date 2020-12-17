GENYOUth Partnership Sets Goal to Deliver 100 Million Meals to Combat School Hunger

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The checkoff-founded GENYOUth organization and Campbell’s Chunky® are hosting an e-sports initiative that will raise money to deliver 100 million meals, including milk, as part of its COVID-19 Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund to help tackle hunger in schools.

The “Chunky Million Meals Challenge Madden NFL 21 presented by Target” will be played in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 21. The competition has sponsorship support from the checkoff’s Undeniably Dairy campaign as well as the NFL, CSL Esports, Doritos and Bose. NFL players who serve as Fuel Up to Play 60 ambassadors will participate along with Madden NFL professionals.

“The tournament will be an effective way to have authentic conversations about the critical hunger situation students and schools are facing every day,” said New York dairy farmer Audrey Donahoe, who serves on GENYOUth’s board of directors. “This is another example of the checkoff’s work with younger consumers to have conversations with them about dairy and dairy farmers, in places and events that are familiar to them.”

Undeniably Dairy will share dairy-relevant messaging and create moments to bring awareness to farmers’ longtime commitment to hunger. The “Raising Gallons” video, which Dairy Management Inc. created in partnership with state and regional checkoff organizations, will be part of the content. The video supports the checkoff’s goal of getting nutritious dairy to food-insecure Americans.

Throughout the tournament, which begins Dec. 19, viewers will be encouraged to donate to GENYOUth to help tackle food insecurity at https://give.softgiving.com/millionmealschallenge or by texting MEALS to 20222 for a one-time $25 donation. More information about the tournament and registration information can be found at www.millionmealschallenge.com.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on schools, as they are in desperate need of equipment and resources to feed the one in four children who now live in food insecurity,” said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. “For many kids, school meals are their only access to daily nourishment.”

To learn more about GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org. For information about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com

