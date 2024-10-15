Gilles Froment Elected as New President of The International Dairy Federation (IDF)

Paris, France — The International Dairy Federation (IDF) is pleased to announce the election of Gilles Froment as its new President during the 118th General Assembly held in Paris. Mr. Froment, who has been serving as both an IDF Board Member and Treasurer, succeeds Piercristiano Brazzale and brings over two decades of dedicated service to the Federation. Mr. Froment’s current role as Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Relations at Lactalis Canada further underscores his extensive experience in both public and private sectors.

Mr. Froment has been a central figure in IDF for more than 20 years, serving as Chair of the Standing Committee on Dairy Policies and Economics (SCDPE) and contributing to numerous IDF initiatives at both national and international levels. His in-depth understanding of IDF’s mission, work program, and financial oversight has been instrumental in shaping the organization’s strategic direction.

Upon his election, Mr. Froment shared his vision for the future of IDF: “I am truly honored to have been elected President of the International Dairy Federation. The challenges we face, from environmental sustainability to global food security, require decisive leadership and science-based solutions. I look forward to working closely with our members, experts, and partners to continue positioning IDF as the global authority on dairy and to ensure that the sector’s contributions to sustainable food systems are recognized and supported.”

As President, Mr. Froment will focus on strengthening stakeholder relations, particularly with key international organizations such as the FAO, WHO, and Codex Alimentarius, and ensuring that IDF continues to lead on critical issues such as environmental sustainability and governance. His experience as Treasurer will also ensure that IDF’s financial sustainability remains a top priority, enabling the organization to continue providing world-class expertise and support to its members.

Outgoing President Piercristiano Brazzale praised Mr. Froment’s dedication: “Gilles has been a dedicated leader within IDF for many years. His service as both Board Member and Treasurer, coupled with his extensive background in the dairy sector, makes him an ideal leader for this next phase. I am confident that Gilles will continue to uphold IDF’s values and lead the organization with the vision and commitment that is needed to tackle the challenges of our time.”

Mr. Froment’s presidency marks a new chapter for IDF, as the Federation continues to expand its influence and expertise on the global stage. With his leadership, IDF is poised to address the evolving needs of the dairy sector, ensuring that dairy remains a cornerstone of sustainable, nutritious food systems worldwide.