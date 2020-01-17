Good Planet Foods Introduces New Plant-Based Cream Cheese

SEATTLE, WA — Good Planet TM Foods (www.GoodPlanetFoods.com), a premium plant-based food company known for its planet-friendly, delicious and meltable cheeses, today introduced its new plant-based Cream Cheese that’s better than the real thing.

Made from refined coconut oil and plant starches, Good Planet Foods cheeses are free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat. Good Planet Foods is certified gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free, kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified. The Cream Cheese is available in seven-ounce cups. The MSRP is $4.99.

“Our plant-based cheeses are almost identical to the real thing,” says David Israel, CEO of Good Planet Foods and longtime food industry pioneer. “The new Cream Cheese spreads wonderfully on your favorite bagel and is great in countless recipes, like cheesecake, where a person wants the traditional cream cheese flavor and texture but without the dairy. We’re proud of our products and our mission to help reduce food’s environmental impact while respecting animal rights.”

Good Planet Foods also offers shredded and sliced cheeses. The shreds come in Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan and Smoked Mozzarella flavors, and are perfect to use on pizza, salad, nachos and any other recipe that calls for shredded cheese. The slices are available in American, Cheddar, Smoked Provolone, Garlic & Herb, and Hot Pepper; and are great for stacking and melting. Each seven-ounce, re-sealable package contains seven servings of shreds or ten individual slices. The MSRP is $4.99.

Good Planet Foods also announced that its products are now available in several new retailers, including Harris Teeter and Walmart, with several more coming online throughout the first part of 2020. They are also excited to announce a launch in the Bay Area Costco Region of their shredded Mozzarella in a 1.5-pound bag scheduled to begin early this year.

In addition to adding their new plant-based Cream Cheese and launching in Costco, Good Planet Foods also announced it is expanding its food service distribution in partnership with Dot Foods. The plant-based cheese startup will be including their Cream Cheese as well as their shredded and sliced cheeses with the redistributor. Good Planet Foods’ products are now in many regions across the country, with more being added every day. The Good Planet Foods food service shredded cheese selection includes: Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Cheddar and Parmesan flavors. Slices for food service are available in American and Cheddar. Cream Cheese is available in various sizes, including retail, food service, and industrial.

“We’re excited to make our products available to even more people through these fantastic partnerships! They’re a delicious solution for any dairy cheese used at home or in a restaurant, and the fact that we’re also common allergen-free is a bonus that broadens our appeal and dietary compatibility,” says Israel. “We anticipate extensive growth in the club and food service channels as our retail distribution continues at a rapid pace throughout 2020.”

ABOUT GOOD PLANeTTM FOODS

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, in everything, GOOD PLANeTTM Foods offers premium plant-based cheeses in both shredded and sliced varieties. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil and plant starches that help create the texture and meltability of dairy cheese. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on taste. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified. Available for retailers and food service, please visit www.GoodPlanetFoods.com for more information. Follow us on social media at @goodplanetfoods.