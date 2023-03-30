Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce MDS Foods Inc. to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and MDS Foods Inc. (MDS Cheese) officials announced the company will invest $8.9 million to expand operations at its Tullahoma facility in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.

MDS Cheese will create 75 new jobs in Coffee County as a result of the project.

To increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities, MDS Cheese will add roughly 48,000 square feet of cooler space dedicated to the distribution of finished products and approximately 10,000 square feet of space for new cheese production lines.

Founded and headquartered in Navarre, Ohio, MDS Foods Inc. has served supermarket delis and restaurants across the U.S. as a manufacturer and supplier of premium cheese slices, shreds, chunks, cubes and loaves for nearly 20 years. With the additional 75 new jobs in Tullahoma, MDS Cheese will employ nearly 200 Tennesseans.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,300 job commitments and $5.4 billion in capital investment.

QUOTES

“Tennessee’s quality workforce and unmatched business climate make our state the ideal location for companies to succeed. I thank this business for its commitment to job creation in Tullahoma and look forward to seeing the economic prosperity that this project will bring to Tennesseans.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Companies always have a choice in where they choose to place their trust, and we thank MDS Cheese for its decision to expand in Middle Tennessee. The solid infrastructure system and skilled workers in Tullahoma and Coffee County will amplify this company’s growth and success in the years to come.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

“After 15 years of being in Coffee County, we are excited to continue growing by expanding our team and business here in Tullahoma. The cities of Tullahoma and Manchester, along with the Coffee County Industrial Board, have been great partners and made this expansion possible for us and our dedicated team members. Thank you to all who have supported our business over the years. We look forward to the next chapter of growth in Coffee County.” – Jim Straughn, president, MDS Foods Inc.

“We’re excited about MDS and their expanded footprint in Coffee County. We’ve enjoyed their cooperation and look forward to many years of partnership to come.” – Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny

“TVA and Duck River Electric Membership Corporation congratulate MDS Cheese on its decision to expand operations in Coffee County. Supporting companies in the creation of new jobs and investment in the Tennessee Valley region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation, Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association and the Industrial Board of Coffee County in that mission and celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“I am pleased that MDS Cheese has had great success in Coffee County and is now expanding its operations. This expansion is a testament to our quality workforce. Tennessee is and continues to be a great place to do business. Thank you to all who helped facilitate this expansion. I am confident MDS Cheese will continue to have a bright future in Coffee County.” – Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma)

“It is always great to see existing businesses like MDS Cheese thrive in our community. This expansion represents a significant investment that will create 75 new jobs in Tullahoma. I congratulate MDS Cheese on its success and look forward to the company’s continued growth in Coffee County.” – Rep. Rush Bricken (R-Tullahoma)

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.