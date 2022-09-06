Grand Union and American Dairy Association North East Kick Off The ‘Fill A Glass With Hope’ Campaign During Hunger Action Month

In an effort to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month in September and stock local food pantries with fresh milk, American Dairy Association North East and Grand Union stores are teaming up to raise money through Fill a Glass with Hope®. Thanks to a joint effort between American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders, Fill a Glass with Hope® helps provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks. Milk is one of the most requested items by families visiting food banks and is often one of the least donated.

Who: Grand Union stores in partnership with American Dairy Association North East

What: This September, shoppers at Grand Union stores can donate to Fill a Glass with Hope® at checkout and help make milk available to children and families in their local community. Grand Union stores will host in-store events with local dairy farmers and local dairy ambassadors providing giveaways!

Where: Grand Union stores in New York state and Vermont

When:

Sunday, September 4 – 1145 Route 17-C, Owego, New York (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Saturday, September 10 – 50 Gorman Way #1, Peru, New York (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Saturday, September 10 – 3932 State Route 281, Cortland, New York (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Saturday, September 10 – 87 East State Street, Sherrill, New York (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Sunday, September 11 – 5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown, New York (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Saturday, September 17 – 12 S. Main Street & Norton Place, Rutland, Vermont (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday, September 18 – 3836 Main Street, Warrensburg, New York (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Saturday, September 24 – 22050 Seaway Shopping Center, Watertown, New York (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Saturday, September 24 – 156 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Saturday, September 24 – 217 Erie Boulevard, Rome, New York (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Saturday, September 24 – 54 East Main Street, Norwich, New York (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

About American Dairy Association North East:

American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from 9,000 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region. For more information visit AmericanDairy.com.

About Grand Union:

Started in 1916, Grand Union was one of the first supermarkets in the United States. Today, there are 11 Grand Union stores in two states, including New York and Vermont. These supermarkets offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as signature private brands. Each store contains specialized local assortments to meet local shoppers’ needs. To find locations and learn more about the latest specials, visit www.grandunion.com.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.