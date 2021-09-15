Great Lakes Cheese picks Franklinville, NY for New Factory

Great Lakes Cheese will build a more than $500 million cheese factory in Franklinville, ending a two-year search by the company for a replacement for its Cuba facility.

The new factory, which officials said will be the biggest economic development project ever in Cattaraugus County, will nearly double its current workforce and create 200 new jobs, while securing the company’s future in Western New York.

The announcement Wednesday that the company had settled on Franklinville as the site of its new plant ends a search that initially centered on farmland in Allegany County, only to see those efforts end in controversy.

