Great Lakes Cheese Plans $505M Allegany County Plant

Chris Potter, The Wellsville Daily Reporter Dairy February 19, 2021

CUBA – Cuba Cheese may not be churned out in Cuba for too much longer. 

Great Lakes Cheese, the Cuba Cheese parent company, is eyeing a major expansion of its footprint in Allegany County, growth that will take the manufacturing plant out of its historic home in the town of Cuba. 

Great Lakes Cheese has proposed a $505 million project to construct a 486,000-square-foot cheese manufacturing facility and an accompanying 50,000-square-foot wastewater treatment facility on Triana and Old State Road in the town of Amity, and County Road 20 in the town of Angelica. The plant would sit just off I-86, near the new Quicklees travel station. 

