Great Value Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds Launch in Walmart Stores

Dairy free is truly going mainstream. Walmart is now carrying their own store brand of vegan cheese alternative, giving us hope that affordable alternatives are here to stay. Great Value Plant Based Cheese Shreds are available in three staple vegan varieties: Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheddar. Each package is free of added proteins, made without top allergens, and sold for a budget-friendly price.

If you get the chance to buy and try this shredded cheese alternative, be sure to leave your own rating and review below! It helps others make an informed purchasing decision.

