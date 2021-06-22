Greenbrier Dairy Products Reach Shelves at Cornerstone IGA and in Local School Lunches

RAINELLE, WV — Greenbrier Dairy started the production of butter and cheese in 2021. In just five short months, the company is on shelves at the Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea and in local school lunches.

Trey Yates is the Founder and CEO of Greenbrier Dairy. He said this expansion is a long time coming.

“This has been a long time coming from 2016 to just production starting in 2021,” Yates said. “We’re really excited with how fast things are going, but we want to get bigger and bigger.”

Yates said they are looking into a bottling line so the company can produce milk.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WVNS