Growing Lactose Intolerant Population Boosts Sales Avenues in Plant-based Milk Market

ALBANY, N.Y., — Plant-based milk can be manufactured using almonds, soy, oats, coconut, rice, cashew nuts, and hemp. This product is gaining immense impetus across the globe owing to high nutritional contents in it. Moving forward, growing trend of veganism is likely to generate high demand for plant-based products, and thereby boosting the sales of the global plant-based milk market throughout the assessment period 2019–2029.

According to analysts at TMR, the global plant-based milk market will expand at CAGR of 8% during the assessment period 2019-2029. The market was accounted for ~ US$ 14 Bn in 2019.

Plant-based Milk Market: Major Takeaways

Industry Leaders Focus on Innovations

Key enterprises in the global plant-based milk market are growing focus toward innovating their products. For this purpose, they are increasing investments in research activities. Many players are offering their products in a wide range of flavors. These efforts are helping stakeholders in boosting their sales number.

