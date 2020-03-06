Happy Egg Co. Inspires Consumers to “Always Choose Happy” With Launch of New Integrated Marketing Campaign

ROGERS, Ark. — Today, Happy Egg Co., the fastest growing egg brand in the United States, announced the launch of a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign inspiring consumers to Always Choose Happy. From providing its hens over 8 acres of pasture to roam, which is important considering most eggs at the grocery store come from hens who never go outside to nurturing relationships with its 50+ families of farmers, Happy Egg Co. puts happy at the center of all decisions in order to deliver delicious, high-quality eggs to consumers’ kitchens. The campaign kicked off with the debut of a :30 second hero video that celebrates Happy Egg’s belief that happiness is always a choice – from the way consumers choose to eat, live and interact with those around them. The campaign is being supported across multiple touchpoints, including digital and social media advertising, a new website look, feel and functionality, editorial and influencer partnerships, shopper marketing and refreshed packaging.

“Our new Always Choose Happy campaign honors the role high quality food plays in a happy and healthy lifestyle,” said Dan Arnsperger, CEO of Happy Egg Co. “We believe that when you choose Happy Egg, you’re choosing the best-tasting, farmer’s market quality eggs possible, leading to a happier meal and home for your family. We’re excited to be part of making people’s day a little brighter.”

To help consumers choose happy in their own lives, Happy Egg has enlisted popular YouTuber and Certified Health + Wellness Coach, Dani Spies of Clean & Delicious to craft a three-part video series, showcasing how consumers can make their homes a happier, more enjoyable place with decisions that start in the kitchen, including farmer’s market quality ingredients. The interactive videos will be pulsed out from April through September. Additionally, Happy Egg is executing a digital content integration with popular lifestyle publication, PureWow which will come to life through custom content on the publication’s website and social media channels.

Happy Egg currently offers Free Range, Organic Free Range and Free Range Blue + Brown Heritage Breed egg offerings. To learn more, visit www.HappyEgg.com.

About Happy Egg Co.®

Happy Egg Co. is the fastest-growing free range egg brand in the United States, delivering the highest standards of hen welfare. As the first free range egg producer to receive the acclaimed American Humane Association Certification (AHA), Happy Egg Co. prides itself on ethically and humanely raising hens in order to produce the highest quality eggs. The company values the relationships with its 50+ family of farmers, prioritizing their needs so they can focus on giving Happy Egg hens the care and attention they need to thrive in order to bring US consumers delicious, high-quality eggs that are at the heart of family meals and memories made around the table.

Media Contact: Anna Cardelfe, acardelfe@hunterpr.com, 212-679-6600, ext. 240