Harmless Harvest Debuts Refreshed Packaging For Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative Line

Harmless Harvest, a leader in the organic coconut-based food and beverage industry, unveils its newly repackaged line of single-serve and multi-serve dairy-free yogurt alternative products. Starting this March 2023, the brand’s popular plant-based yogurt will be available in bright new packaging to match the vibrant aesthetic Harmless Harvest is known for and will feature key points around the company’s mission to reach zero waste and have an overall positive impact on the environment.

“The refreshed Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative packaging directly reflects Harmless Harvest’s greater mission to reduce coconut waste, bringing our story to life with a colorful, fun design that pops on shelf and aligns with how consumers shop this category,” said Allie O’Brien, VP of Marketing at Harmless Harvest.

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative single-serve cups will feature foil lids that give consumers a glimpse into the brand’s mission story and communicate what they are doing to stay true to their name and do less harm. In the spirit of reducing waste, Harmless Harvest will continue to use existing foil lids on products until inventory runs out and the lids will be transitioning in May 2023 to mitigate sending 500K+ foil lids to landfill.

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative is:

Made with individually quick-frozen coconut meat for a thick, smooth texture

Lower in sugar with 1 – 10g per serving

Dairy-free and soy-free

Includes MCTs from coconuts and is naturally cultured with 7 live and active strains

Flavors include Blueberry, Mango, Strawberry, Unsweetened Plain, and Vanilla

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative products are available at Whole Foods Market locations across the US, in select national retailers, and on harmlessharvest.com. Suggested retail price is $2.29 per 4.4 oz single-serve cup and $7.99 per 24 oz multi-serve container.

About Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest makes delicious organic coconut-based products including coconut water, coconut-based beverages, and coconut-based yogurts. The brand was the first to launch a non-thermally pasteurized coconut water in the US, as well as the first coconut water to be Fair for Life certified. Harmless Harvest is committed to rigorous and independent standards for fair trade and social progress within its supply chain. It operates on an ecosystem-based approach, considering its impact from seed to shelf. True to its name, Harmless Harvest is an ever-evolving brand with the ultimate goal of doing minimal harm while making remarkable products.

For More Information: https://harmlessharvest.com/