SARANAC, Mich. — A West Michigan employer did what it could to give back during the pandemic last year.

Herbruck’s donated more than 1.6 million eggs to charities and families in need in 2020. Those eggs went to their own employees and to non-profits like food banks and Feeding America West Michigan.

1.6 million is a big number, exceeding what they’ve donated in past years. Typically, they donate about one million.

