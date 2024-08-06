Hiland Dairy Adds Fresh Lactose-Free Milk to Its Lineup of Lactose-Free Products

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Hiland Dairy, a leader in the dairy industry known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is excited to announce that fresh lactose-free milk will join its lineup of lactose-free sour cream and lactose-free cottage cheese. These additions to the Hiland Dairy family offer delicious, high-quality options for lactose-intolerant people, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favorite dairy products without compromise.

Hiland Dairy’s Fresh Lactose-Free Milk, produced daily, is set to cater to the growing demand for lactose-free dairy options, offering a fresh alternative to the UHT (ultra-high-temperature) processed options predominantly available in the market. Understanding the needs of consumers with lactose intolerance, Hiland Dairy has developed a fresh lactose-free milk that retains the natural and wholesome taste of fresh milk. Available in both whole and 2% milk options, these lactose-free varieties come in convenient gallon cartons, ensuring everyone can benefit from the 13 essential nutrients in milk.

“It’s estimated that 30 to 50 million Americans experience lactose intolerance, which can make enjoying traditional dairy products challenging for them,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy.

To better serve these consumers, Hiland Dairy has introduced new lactose-free options. These products offer all the nutritional benefits and taste of traditional dairy without lactose, thanks to the inclusion of the lactase enzyme that aids digestion.

Carey added, “This addition to our product lineup reflects our commitment to catering to diverse dietary needs, aligning with broader trends toward dairy alternatives and specialized dietary products influenced by health trends, demographic changes, and evolving nutritional habits.”

Consumers can visit Hiland’s website for coupons and recipes. Hiland Dairy’s Fresh Lactose-Free Milk is available in stores now. The suggested retail price is $5.99 for Hiland’s Lactose-Free Whole Milk Gallons and 5.79 for the Lactose-Free 2% Gallons. These products are in the dairy section alongside Hiland Dairy’s other trusted products.

About Hiland Dairy Foods

Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland employs 4,000 people in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Our farmers-owners produce milk just miles from Hiland’s processing plants, which goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.