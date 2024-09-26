Hiland Dairy Earns Multiple First-Place Honors at 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Hiland Dairy is proud to announce its outstanding performance at the prestigious 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, winning multiple awards across a variety of categories. This recognition highlights Hiland’s commitment to producing high-quality, delicious dairy products for its customers.

Hiland Dairy secured top honors in several categories, showcasing the exceptional quality of its chocolate milk, buttermilk, yogurt smoothies, and other dairy products. The World Dairy Expo Championship is known for celebrating the best in the dairy industry. Hiland Dairy’s victories further solidified its leadership in dairy innovation and craftsmanship.

Hiland Dairy’s Award-Winning Products:

Whole Chocolate Milk – Premium Chocolate (Omaha, NE) – 1st Place

(Omaha, NE) – 1st Place Low Fat Chocolate Milk 2% (Kansas City, MO) – 1st Place

(Kansas City, MO) – 1st Place Fat-Free Chocolate Milk (Conroe, TX) – 1st Place

(Conroe, TX) – 1st Place Peach Cereal Smoothie (Chandler, OK) – 1st Place

(Chandler, OK) – 1st Place Pecan Cereal Smoothie (Chandler, OK) – 1st Place

(Chandler, OK) – 1st Place Low Fat Sour Cream – Lite Sour Cream (Omaha, NE) – 1st Place

(Omaha, NE) – 1st Place Black Cherry Yogurt (Wichita, KS) – 1st Place

Other top-tier finishes included 2nd and 3rd place wins for products such as Hiland’s low-fat cultured buttermilk, heavy whipping cream, and various smoothies and yogurts. These accolades underscore Hiland Dairy’s dedication to using the finest ingredients and delivering consistent quality.

Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy, shared his excitement about the company’s success: “We are incredibly proud to see our products recognized on this respected platform. These awards reflect our team’s hard work, passion, and commitment to delivering high-quality dairy products. Hiland Dairy is dedicated to innovation while preserving the traditions that have kept us at the forefront of the dairy industry for generations.”

The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest brings together the best dairy processors in the industry. An expert panel judges over 93 classes of dairy products. Winning at this level is a true mark of excellence and innovation.

The grand champions and the first, second, and third place winners for each class will receive their trophies, medals, and ribbons at an award reception and auction on October 1st as part of the World Dairy Expo in Madison. The first-place winner’s products will be auctioned off that day, with proceeds going to scholarship programs focused on dairy education.

For more information about the contest, the auction or to view the complete list of winners, please visit WDPA’s website: https://wdpa.net