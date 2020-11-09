Hildebrand Farms Takes Small-town Dairy Products Successfully Throughout Kansas

While many small dairies across the country are failing, a small Kansas dairy with slightly more than 130 cows is thriving.

Although it is still hard work, and the margins remain small, the dairy has remained in the black throughout the pandemic.

For Hildebrand Farms, a family-owned business in Junction City, cows make up their livelihood. That’s why they treat the little ladies to home-produced grains and fields where they can romp around all day.

“They’re going to do better if we take care of them,” said Melissa Hildebrand-Reed, the farm’s operations manager. “The cows’ ideal temperature is about 40 degrees.”

