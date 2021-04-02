Hillandale Farms Reaches Resolution on Legal Case; Supports New York Families Through State Foodbanks

NEW YORK–Hillandale Farms, a family-owned company, is pleased to announce that it will donate 100,000 dozen eggs to New York foodbanks as part of a negotiated agreement with the Attorney General of New York. The state’s case against Hillandale has been dismissed with prejudice.

Although it is important to note that the approach to pricing commodity eggs in New York using third-party data provided by Urner Barry has remained consistent for decades, the resolution of this matter reflects Hillandale Farms’ deep concern about the communities we serve. We welcomed the opportunity to take steps to benefit New York’s most vulnerable families and support ongoing hunger relief in the state.

As we have done for generations, we will continue to focus on producing quality eggs, operating with honesty and integrity, and maintaining the highest standards for our team, customers and animals.