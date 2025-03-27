Hilmar Cuts the Ribbon at New Dodge City Facility

Officials tour Hilmar’s State-of-the-art manufacturing plant

Hilmar, California — Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., one of the world’s largest cheese manufacturers and a global supplier of high-quality whey ingredients was joined by Kansas Governor Kelly, U.S. Senator Moran and other federal, state and local officials to officially mark the production of Hilmar cheese in Kansas.

“I am pleased that Hilmar Cheese Company chose to build its new production facility in Dodge City,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This investment in our state is a strong signal to industry leaders around the globe that Kansas has the workforce and infrastructure for companies to be competitive.”

“Hilmar Cheese’s new processing facility in Dodge City is already creating new jobs and bolstering Kansas’ footprint in the dairy industry,” said Senator Moran. “I am grateful Hilmar chose to call Kansas home, and I have no doubt they will benefit from their partnerships with Kansas dairies and the local community.”

“We are grateful to the state and local officials who supported this project and thrilled to celebrate with them today,” shared David Ahlem, Hilmar’s President and CEO. “We chose to build in Dodge City because of the local and skilled labor force, supportive and expanding agricultural region and excellent transportation network. The superior collaboration with local, regional and state leaders in Kansas has further confirmed that we made the right choice.”

Hilmar’s Dodge City facility makes American style cheese in commercial 40-pound blocks which are then sold wholesale to customers and used in a variety of nutritious foods. The site also produces a wide range of high-quality innovative proteins to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

“We appreciate everyone who has helped bring us to this point,” said Ahlem. “Thank you to our internal teams, some of whom moved here, and the hundreds of contractors and suppliers who partnered with us to ensure the facility was built and operational on schedule. We are also grateful to the dairy farm families in Southwest Kansas for their investment to supply us milk.”

“Dodge City is a wonderful community,” he said. “We are very happy to be operating in Kansas.”

The Dodge City manufacturing site incorporates the latest technology in sustainability and conservation. The advanced instrumentation and automated control systems minimize the water needed to keep the plant clean and reduces energy use. Recycled water is used further to process protein, clean the facility and equipment and reclaim heat. Upgraded spray nozzles were installed for more efficient cleaning. The cleaning process also reuses rinse water.

The sustainability effort continues throughout the site with efficient pumps and equipment. These features will decrease the plant’s Green House Gas (GHG) intensity and minimize water use. Hilmar is part of the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment to achieve a carbon neutral dairy industry by 2050. The advancements in Dodge City will help Hilmar meet this goal.

Hilmar’s Dodge City site now employs nearly 250 people and represents more than $600 million in capital investment.

The company continues to hire and offers competitive wages, great benefits, and training along with long-term career growth opportunities. Hilmar is actively involved in the communities where they operate and supports local organizations and events like Dodge City Days. The annual Hilmar scholarship program awards students of its employees, milk producers, and community scholarships to support continuing education. This focus helps the company to fulfill its purpose of Improving Lives Together.

About Hilmar ™

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. uses the power and promise of dairy to improve lives together. We provide health and nutrition for consumers, contribute to brand success for our customers, create opportunities for employees, support independent milk producers and improve the communities where we live and work. With a focus on collaborative product innovation, real-time scalability and a progressive approach to sustainability, Hilmar TM is a global leader in efficiently producing functional cheese and whey ingredients at scale. We deliver high-quality products to customers in more than 50 countries. Founded in 1984, Hilmar operates manufacturing plants in Hilmar, California; Dalhart, Texas; and Dodge City, Kansas. For more information, visit www.hilmar.com and Linked In @Hilmar.

