Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso Earns Gold Medal at 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

KENT, Ill.– Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso earned a Best in Class Gold Medal in the prestigious 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest for its Mexican style Panela cheese. Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso’s Panela cheese scored an impressive 99.8 in the Latin American Fresh Cheese category ranking it Best in Class.

Queso Panela (Panela Cheese in Spanish) has an elegant texture and exquisite taste, it is also known as “Queso de Canasta” or “Basket Cheese” because it is formed in a basket mold. Queso Panela is a fresh Mexican style cheese lower in sodium than other Mexican style cheeses making it a healthy alternative. It goes well with many foods because it absorbs other flavors easily. It can be easily cut but not crumbled, and it doesn’t melt when heated, it only becomes softer. Queso Panela is very versatile, it can be enjoyed as an ingredient in salads, as part of an appetizer such as nopal (cactus), grilled or as dessert combining it with guava paste.

Mark Braun, CEO, Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso, LLC, says, “There is no greater compliment to our team than being recognized like this on an international stage. The passion of our team is truly inspiring.”

Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso produces not only the gold medal winner Mexican style Panela cheese but also the popular Fresco, Oaxaca, Cotija, Quesadilla Mexican style cheeses, and the Blanco and Para Freir Caribbean style cheeses at its state of the art SQF Level 3 certified plant.

This gold medal recognition serves as an important Illustration to the company’s passion for Hispanic Cheese making in a unique manufacturing facility focused on sustainability and the environment.

About Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso

Founded in 2009, we are an Illinois based private brand, co-packing and ingredient Hispanic cheese manufacturer for national retailers, top brands, distributors and manufacturers. We offer the highest quality & most extensive Mexican, Caribbean and Central American style authentic cheese and creams assortment crafted with care and a personal sense of ownership using milk free of rBST hormones. We are proud of our State of the Art SQF 3.0 certified plant with broad production capabilities and our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare.