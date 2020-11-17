Holiday Social Media Campaign – ‘Make Milk Moments’ – Targets Millennial Moms To Boost Seasonal Milk Sales

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East launched a new holiday social media retail campaign – “Make Milk Moments” – designed to reach millennial moms and remind them that milk is not only a nutritious beverage for their families, but also a nostalgic ingredient of memorable moments.

“With 75 percent of milk sold in retail stores – and with nearly 95 percent of all households buying milk – we developed this timely campaign to reach moms where they shop to prepare for the holiday season,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Combined with the social media reach and the addition of the dairy princess program for local impact, this campaign offers great potential to boost seasonal milk sales.”

ADA North East provided county and state dairy princesses in its six-state region with in-store signage including door clings and information to promote “Make Milk Moments” that encourages shoppers to purchase milk.

The campaign also features a social media contest that ADA North East will promote along with select group of millennial mom influencers including registered dietitians and cooking enthusiasts, each with more than 10,000 social media followers. Through their blogs, social posts and traditional media, the goal is to generate more than two million consumer media impressions while educating fellow millennial moms on the nutritional benefits of milk, as well as the sustainability efforts of dairy farmers.

From November 17, 2020 to January 3, 2021, consumers are asked to post a special “milk moment” photo, video or short description on Twitter or Instagram highlighting how their family enjoys cow’s milk. Participants must also include the hashtag #MakeMilkMoments and ADA North East’s Twitter and Instagram handle, @AmericanDairyNE. The winning entry will receive a grand prize of $500.

For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com.

###

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.