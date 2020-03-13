Hood Launches New Cottage Cheese Flavor

For more than 170 years, Hood® has produced fresh, quality dairy products that taste great.

Hood® Cottage Cheese delivers high quality ingredients and continues to innovate with a variety of sweet and savory flavor options that Hood® customers have come to expect. Every product boasts a rich and creamy texture, but it’s also a healthy snack and filled with protein.

NEW! COTTAGE CHEESE WITH BLUEBERRY

What do you get when you blend delicious blueberries with creamy Hood® Cottage Cheese? An irresistible, protein-packed pairing that is perfect for any time of day! Enjoy Hood Cottage Cheese with Blueberry as a tasty topping, sweet dip, or satisfying snack.

Available at select retailers March 2020

Available Sizes: 16oz

COTTAGE CHEESE WITH STRAWBERRY

Hood® Cottage Cheese with Strawberry infusion is the perfect way to sweeten up any snack or meal. Enjoy it for breakfast, dessert, or any time in between. Try it with sliced banana and a handful of berries or make it indulgent with a drizzle of chocolate.

Available Sizes: 16oz

COTTAGE CHEESE WITH CRACKED PEPPER

Hood® Cottage Cheese with Cracked Pepper allows you to indulge your savory cravings. Enjoy it on its own or spread it on crackers or toast. It makes a perfect canvas for roasted veggies or hard-boiled egg.

Available Sizes: 16oz

COUNTRY STYLE COTTAGE CHEESE

Packed with protein, Hood® Country Style Cottage Cheese brings you the classic rich, creamy and delicious taste you know and love. Enjoy it on fruit, crackers or pair with veggies. Check out Hood’s® recipes for all the ways you can enjoy it – as a topping, a dip, an ingredient or as a healthy snack.

Available Sizes: 5.3 oz, 16 oz

COTTAGE CHEESE WITH CHIVE

Take our rich, creamy cottage cheese combined with savory chives and bring it on the go. Hood® Cottage Cheese with Chive has the perfect kick of flavor to spice up any cheese and cracker plate. It’s a delicious snack that packs a protein-rich punch.

Available Sizes: 5.3 oz, 16 oz

COTTAGE CHEESE WITH PINEAPPLE

Our take on the classic snack; sweet and delicious pineapple mixed right into your favorite Hood® Cottage Cheese. It’s a good source of protein with just enough sweetness. Check out the Hood® recipe collection to discover all the great ways you can add Hood® Cottage Cheese with Pineapple to your diet.

Available Sizes: 5.3 oz, 16 oz MSRP: $2.79 for 16oz and $1.49 for 5.3oz

Hood® products are available at ShopRite and other select retailers which can be found on ​Hood.com’s Store Locator​.

Website: Hood.com​ Facebook:HPHood​ Instagram: @HPHood​ Twitter: @HPHood​