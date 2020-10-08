Horizon Organic Aims to be the First Milk Producer to Remove More Carbon Dioxide Than it Produces

KUSA TV Dairy October 8, 2020

BROOMFIELD, Colo — Broomfield-based Horizon Organic has for the past six months been pushing to understand the carbon dioxide emissions across its supply chain — from raising and milking cows to distributing cartons of milk — and find ways to reduce them.

It set an ambitious goal. Not just to reduce Horizon Organic’s carbon footprint, but to become “carbon positive” within five years and make the national dairy brand’s multibillion-dollar operation remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.

“Horizon was a pioneer in organic dairy practice 30 years ago, and we’re looking to be a pioneer in the future of sustainable dairy,” said Deanna Bratter, director of public benefit and sustainable development for Danone North America, the parent company of Horizon Organic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KUSA TV

Related Articles

Dairy

STōK Cold Brew Launches New “Fueled” Product Line Featuring Innovative Creamers and Ready-to-Drink Coffee

February 13, 2020 Danone North America

STōK Cold Brew is giving consumers a new way to fuel their coffee — and fuel their dreams — with its latest line of innovative products: STōK Fueled Creamers and Ready-to-Drink Coffee. Geared toward those who are looking to jump-start their day, the STōK Fueled line includes extra calories from protein, butter and MCT oil to help fuel you.