Horizon Organic Aims to be the First Milk Producer to Remove More Carbon Dioxide Than it Produces

BROOMFIELD, Colo — Broomfield-based Horizon Organic has for the past six months been pushing to understand the carbon dioxide emissions across its supply chain — from raising and milking cows to distributing cartons of milk — and find ways to reduce them.

It set an ambitious goal. Not just to reduce Horizon Organic’s carbon footprint, but to become “carbon positive” within five years and make the national dairy brand’s multibillion-dollar operation remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.

“Horizon was a pioneer in organic dairy practice 30 years ago, and we’re looking to be a pioneer in the future of sustainable dairy,” said Deanna Bratter, director of public benefit and sustainable development for Danone North America, the parent company of Horizon Organic.

