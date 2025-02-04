Horizon Organic Dairy Initiates Voluntarily Recall

Horizon Organic Dairy voluntarily recalled specifically identified 12-packs of our Shelf-Stable (Aseptic) Plain Whole Milk 8oz Cartons sold in the United States due to the potential for premature product spoilage. Below are the specific Lot Code Expiration Dates for the product that is subject to Horizon’s voluntary recall, along with images of the product. No other Horizon products are affected.

BEST BY 03 MAR 2025

BEST BY 04 MAR 2025

BEST BY 06 MAR 2025

BEST BY 07 MAR 2025

This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen, microorganism, or any pathogen contamination. It has been determined that heat damage to the milk during processing affected milk properties and is the primary cause for the premature product spoilage. Corrective and preventive actions have been implemented to prevent recurrence. On January 17, 2025, the USFDA classified the recall as Class II, which is consistent with how Horizon has managed the voluntary recall of the product.

If you purchased product that is subject to this voluntary recall, please keep your proof of purchase, including a copy of your receipt and available packaging information, and contact the company at 1-888-494-3020 to get more information about the recall and to learn more about whether you are eligible to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, excluding holidays.

