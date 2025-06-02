Horizon Organic Dairy Names Patricia Stroup as Chief Operating Officer

New executive leader joins the Horizon Organic Dairy leadership team bringing more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and a passion for premium dairy

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Horizon Organic, a pioneer in organic dairy and the largest USDA-certified organic milk and dairy brand in the world, and Wallaby, a leading brand of creamy Australian-style yogurts and organic Greek yogurts, are pleased to announce Patricia Stroup has joined the team as chief operating officer (COO). Stroup has a lifelong connection to dairy, and an extensive background in global leadership within the food and beverage industry. She brings a broad range of capabilities to the COO role, including operational expertise, industry insight and a people-first leadership mentality.

In her role as COO, Stroup will oversee day-to-day business operations, partnering closely with teams to strengthen supply chains, optimize performance, and continue delivering the products consumers love. Her focus will be on driving operational excellence, leading strategic network optimization, improving cross-functional engagement, and providing team members with professional development and growth opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patricia to the team. Her vast experience will lend itself to improving our brands, accelerating our progress, expanding high-impact teams and strengthening our culture,” said Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Organic. “We’re building the tomorrow we want to see for all who are impacted by our work, from our team, to our farmers, business partners and the families who choose to put our products in their fridges and on their tables. Patricia is the right COO to help us achieve our goals now and in the future.”

Prior to joining Horizon Organic, Stroup worked in numerous dairy categories, including milk, cheese, butter and milk powders at leading organizations like Hilmar Cheese Company and Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. She also spent more than 18 years at Nestle, most recently serving as the global senior vice president and chief procurement officer out of Switzerland. Stroup previously served as the former chair of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) board of directors, and is actively pursuing a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of San Diego. She also studied dairy science at Virginia Tech.

“I am passionate about the dairy industry and am honored to join the Horizon Organic team,” shared Stroup. “My roots in dairy are deep as I grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania and ran a dairy farm of my own for nearly 10 years. I believe our future success starts with our commitments to dairy farmers and will provide the strong foundation upon which we build both Horizon Organic and Wallaby. I’m excited to serve as COO on this amazing team as we strive to serve even more families across the country with high-quality products,” said Stroup.

Horizon Organic’s experienced leadership team, now including Stroup, brings a depth of unmatched knowledge in strategic business operations, particularly in premium organic dairy.

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmers across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon’s full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit horizon.com.

About Wallaby

Wallaby is a premium yogurt brand that has been producing great tasting organic yogurt for over 20 years. Wallaby was born out of a trip to Australia by its founders, where they chanced across a deliciously distinctive yogurt. Convinced that Americans would love Australian-style yogurt as much as they did, they set off on a mission with one simple goal: to produce the best tasting yogurt in America. That’s why Wallaby yogurt is always slow-crafted with organic milk and premium organic ingredients to create something deliciously different. To learn more about Wallaby Organic, please visit wallabyyogurt.com.