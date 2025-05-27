Horizon Organic’s ‘This Milk Means Business’ Campaign Expands to Growing Years, Supports Parents with First Introduction to Dairy Milk

Nearly half of parents admit to feeling stressed about managing the transition from breastmilk and/or formula to dairy milk around their child’s first birthday. Horizon Organic hopes to ease this transition through expert guidance, fun-filled giveaways and more.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Horizon Organic, the largest organic dairy brand in the U.S.[1], expanded its “This Milk Means Business,” campaign to feature its Growing Years® Milk. The renewed campaign will help parents celebrate their child’s milestones, from their first birthday and beyond, as well as navigate the challenges of transitioning to dairy milk around the first birthday. In a recent survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Horizon Organic, 46% of parents with children aged 9-months to 24-months-old said the transition from formula or breastmilk to dairy milk was one of the most stressful stages of parenthood they’d experienced thus far. In the same survey, nearly 50% of parents admitted that their concerns over whether or not their child is getting the right nutrition keep them up at night.

Horizon Organic’s Growing Years® Milk was the first dairy milk developed with pediatricians and has key nutrients for growing kids, including DHA Omega-3, choline, prebiotics, protein, and calcium.

“Proper nutrition plays a key role in early childhood development, including supporting toddlers reaching important milestones such as talking and walking,” said Speech-Language Pathologist and Pediatric Feeding Specialist Catherine Callahan, MS, CCC-SLP, CLC. “At 12 months, many parents are transitioning their children away from formula and breastmilk, and parents are often worried that their children won’t get enough nutrients. For my little ones, I choose tasty options that multitask, like Horizon Organic Growing Years® Milk with protein, calcium, DHA Omega-3s and choline all in a single serving of the milk they love.”

The average parent experiences nearly 50 milestones with their child in just the first year, according to Talker Research. One of the biggest milestones is the first birthday, with 70% of parents seeing the first birthday party as a way to honor all of the milestones their child has achieved. The expanded “This Milk Means Business” campaign will help parents celebrate the first birthday, and navigate the milestone of transitioning to dairy milk with expert advice, a new video ad and partnerships with like-minded brands that offer families products designed to help children hit and enjoy key milestones.

Throughout the campaign, noted child development expert, Callahan (@chikidsfeeding on Instagram) and Dr. Taylor Arnold, PhD and registered dietitian (@growing.intuitive.eaters on Instagram), will address parents’ biggest questions about introducing dairy milk and other key milestones. A new “Paparazzi” 30-second video, developed by advertising agency of record Duncan Channon, will playfully tout the benefits of Growing Years® Milk across multiple channels. Weekly Instagram giveaways will include prizes from Motherlove Herbal Company, Nuby and See Kai Run, as well as a Horizon Organic Growing Years® Milk growth chart and t-shirt. Additionally, Parent Resources including tips for when to transition to whole milk and a closer look at nutrients in Growing Years® Milk are now available on the Horizon Organic website.

“At Horizon Organic, we have always been committed to delivering great-tasting, innovative and nourishing organic dairy that growing families can rely on,” said Erica Bardeau, Horizon Organic chief marketing officer. “We were the first to partner with pediatricians to develop a milk that offers parents high-quality, organic dairy complete with key nutrients needed to support growing bodies. Alongside our expert partners, we are excited to help educate parents on how to confidently tackle the transition to a dairy milk like Growing Years® so they can focus more on the celebration of their children’s milestones and less on worries over nutrition.”

Horizon Organic Growing Years® Milk was developed with key nutrients to specifically support growing bodies. Each serving of Horizon Organic Growing Years® Whole Milk has 8g of protein to help support muscle health; 50mg of DHA Omega-3 to help support brain and eye health; choline to help deliver DHA throughout the body; and prebiotics from chicory root, which are good for little bellies.[2]

“Toddlers mean business as they grow their tiny bodies and impressive brains,” continued Callahan. “They need a milk that will keep up – a milk that means business – and Horizon Organic Growing Years® Milk is the ideal first milk to transition toddlers from breastmilk or formula to dairy milk.”

Just like all Horizon Organic products, parents can trust Growing Years® Milk as it is made with USDA certified organic dairy. Horizon Organic cows eat an all-organic, non-GMO diet and are not treated with routine antibiotics or added growth hormones.[3] Growing Years® Milk is available in Whole Milk and Reduced Fat varieties and can be purchased at major retailers across the country. Check the Horizon Organic Store Locator to find retailers from coast to coast.

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmer partners across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon’s full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

[1] Source: Circana Dairy15 Organic View, 52 Weeks Ending Jan 25, 2025

[2] Prebiotics feed the good bacteria in the gut. Growing Years® Milk has 1g prebiotics per serving. Serve as part of a balanced diet.

[3] No significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rbST-treated and non-rbST treated cows