How a Massachusetts Dairy Company Became the Biggest Seller of Oat Milk in the US

HP Hood’s oat milk may not be the trendiest brand of the dairy alternative, or even the most widely known, but Planet Oat is the most popular brand of oat milk in the U.S.

There’s a myriad of reasons why Planet Oat is on top. HP Hood says it spent a lot of time making sure people like the taste. It also describes its brand as approachable and fun, complete with cute and colorful packaging.

But if you ask The Wall Street Journal, HP Hood has its own prescience, another oat milk company’s excellent marketing, and that same company’s failure to meet demand, to thank for its success.

