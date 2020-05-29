How Tillamook Cheese Dodged Supply Chain Snags During COVID

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus response hit food processors, particularly in the dairy industry, hard. Processors scrambled to adjust to changing demands and farmers worried they may be left with tens of thousands of gallons of milk and nowhere to send it.

One of Oregon’s flagship creameries, though, largely avoided those problems.

“We’ve certainly been fortunate but we’ve also taken a lot of precautions,” Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Patrick Criteser told KOIN 6 News. Implementing social distancing measures in processing plants early on made a big difference, according to Criteser, as did the company’s integrated supply chain and “frequent contact” with suppliers and customers.

