HP Hood Buys Former Southworth Paper Factory in Agawam, Talks With Town About Expansion

AGAWAM — H.P. Hood LLC has purchased the former Southworth Paper manufacturing plant and headquarters adjacent to Hood’s Main Street milk plant for $3.55 million.

Spokeswoman Laura Lynn said Thursday that Hood didn’t have anything to say right now about its plans for the 146,000-square-foot Southworth plant at 265 Main St.

But the Lynwood-based company has already talked with Agawam officials about its plans. Some operations will move from its existing plant into the former Southworth building, with a goal of doubling production in Agawam, said Marc Strange, the town’s director of planning and community development.

