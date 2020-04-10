Icelandic Provisions Bolsters Executive Team to Support New Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Icelandic Provisions has announced the expansion of its executive team with the recent additions of Dan Hickle, chief marketing officer and Carolyn Donoghue, vice president of sales.

Led by CEO Mark Alexander, who joined the team in 2019, Icelandic Provisions added nearly 2,000 retail doors in the past year and remains a top growth driver in the single serve yogurt category, as reported by recent Nielsen data. Over the past quarter, the four-year-old company has focused on capturing market share within the yogurt category, adding new flavor innovations and launching an advertising campaign aimed at educating consumers. In their new positions, Hickle and Donoghue will support these efforts and the brand’s ongoing expansion while building out their teams to support Icelandic Provisions in its next phase of growth.

A strategic senior marketing leader, Dan Hickle was most recently at CLIF Bar and Company where he served as vice president of brand marketing, a position he held since joining the company in 2013. During his time at CLIF, Dan was responsible for doubling the size of the flagship CLIF brand, the largest nutrition bar brand in the category. In his previous role, he created the first-ever master brand strategy that inspired all brand communications and innovation, resulting in a brand equity campaign focused on driving brand love and revenue. Prior to joining the team at CLIF, Dan worked for Visa as their head of affluent and commercial marketing as well as for PEPSICO, where he led marketing efforts for a notable roaster of brands that included Gatorade, Propel Fitness Water and Tropicana.

Carolyn Donoghue was previously the vice president of sales – West for Sabra Dipping Company, a position she held since 2017. At Sabra, Donoghue was instrumental in driving net sales and market share growth across more than forty of the company’s most critical Western retail customers. As an experienced and innovative member of Sabra’s senior team, Carolyn developed the company’s West US Sales Team with significant sales growth and share gains across a broad base of customers. Prior to joining the Sabra team as director of sales – regional accounts in 2016, Donoghue was a long-time employee of the Kellogg Company where she served in a number of leadership roles, including as the director of sales – national accounts for the Kashi brand.

“We’re pleased to announce the addition of Dan and Carolyn to the Icelandic Provisions team,” said Mark Alexander, CEO of Icelandic Provisions. “Both bring notable track records that will be valuable as our team prepares for an exciting next phase. As a company that’s deeply committed to building an authentic, best-in-class brand and portfolio of products, we look forward to tapping into Dan and Carolyn’s thoughtful, creative and consumer-centric approach to driving brand and category growth.”

With the addition of these two critical new hires, Alexander rounds out a highly skilled executive team, each with a distinguished level of expertise within the Natural Products industry.

About Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions is a company rooted in Iceland that produces the only authentic skyr made in North America using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made using high quality, natural ingredients with a Nordic twist. It’s high in protein, low in fat and mindful in sugar. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made with milk from family-owned farms that abstain from using artificial growth hormones, like rBGH and are located within 100 miles of their production facility in the US. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies.

For more information about Icelandic Provisions and to find store locations, please visit www.icelandicprovisions.com.