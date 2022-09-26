Idaho a Step Closer to Having Largest Research Dairy In US

BOISE — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.

That would be the main focus of the school’s proposed Center for Agriculture Food and the Environment, or CAFE.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press