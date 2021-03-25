Idaho Milk Products Retains the Highest Safe Quality Food (SQF) Rating in Dairy Food Processing for 2020-21

Jerome, ID — Idaho Milk Products has once again received the highest SQF rating in Dairy Food Processing for their Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Isolate, Milk Permeate Powder and Cream. The Safe Quality Food (SQF) rating is one of the most important forms of external validation, one that is valued greatly by customers and the industry.

“This is a significant achievement thanks to everyone for their efforts and dedication in making this happen,” commented Dave Anderson, Vice President of Operations. “With the many challenges faced in 2020, the IMP team continues to maintain and keep the plant running at the highest level.”

”We are thrilled to have achieved a score of 99 on our SQF audit for the second year in a row,” said Brook Leguineche, Director of Quality Assurance. “The attainment of another 99, shows the continued commitment of Idaho Milk Products to provide safe and quality products to our customers.”

Idaho Milk Products also received an excellent plant inspection rating from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) for the outstanding condition and cleanliness of their facility and processing equipment.

IMP’s food facility registration was renewed for the 2020-2022 cycle for maintaining a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grade A classification, for product safety.

Two recent 1st place Best of Class awards at the Championship Cheese Contests for Milk Protein Concentrate and Milk Protein Isolate provide proof of the unyielding devotion to food quality and safety, demonstrating the dedication to continue delivering the best ingredients and service to customers around the globe.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.