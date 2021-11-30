IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in December

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in December. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Dec. 7: How Perishables Consumers are Adapting to Inflation

Consumers are hearing increasing buzz with respect to product shortages and retail grocery price inflation. Traditional media, politicians, investment advisors–just to name a few–are all what is happening. Getting far less attention, but perhaps far more consequential, is the conversation around how deli/dairy/bakery consumers are adjusting their shopping behaviors in anticipation of, or reaction to, price increases. Category Partners conducted a 2,000-respondent consumer survey in November. This webinar, hosted by IDDBA and conducted by Category Partners, will look at what this research uncovered. Covering topics like how long consumers anticipate the trend to last, consumer switching across package sizes, deal seeking, private label purchases, channel/retailer switching and other elements important to them.

Dec. 7, 11 a.m. CDT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k8c5So50QLWr02gS1UFf3A

Dec. 16: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. CDT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y81zJYOfSWq58zYX3JRycA

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.