IDDBA Holds Annual Business Meeting-New Slate for BOD Announced

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) recently held its annual business meeting in Rosemont, IL. For three days, the IDDBA staff came together with stakeholders that make up the Board of Directors and Committees.

“During the meeting, we reviewed our 2023-2024 successes and most importantly discussed our long-term plans to serve our members and industry well into the future.,” said David Haaf, IDDBA President, and CEO. Haaf added that in this immediate upcoming year, the association’ s efforts from education to show and through member outreach is centered around meeting people where they are.As part of tradition, IDDBA announced new Board Members. The 2024-2025 class is a talented group that makes positive impacts for their businesses and the industry. Haaf noted that he, the association, and fellow board members are thrilled and honored to have the following leaders join the IDDBA Board of Directors.

“IDDBA is also proud to announce new Board Chair, Carmela Serebryany,” said Haaf. Serebryany, President of Upper Crust, replaces Peter Sirgy outgoing chair and EVP Sales, Marketing and R&D, Reser’s Fine Foods. Haaf noted that both individuals work tirelessly to support IDDBA and work to support our members and industry.