IDDBA Leadership Certificate Program Registration Deadline is May 28

Madison, WI – The deadline to register for the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Leadership Certificate Program—a special certificate program offered by the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development–is May 28.

Jerry O’Brien, executive director of the Wisconsin School of Human Ecology’s Kohl’s Center for Retailing and one of the program’s six instructors, recently spoke with IDDBA and provided six reasons why retail food industry professionals should consider taking the 10-session program:

1. First and foremost, it’ll be fun!

2. It’s an opportunity to get together and not only learn from the instructors, but also from industry peers and professionals.

3. Learn how to adapt to and embrace new and life-altering changes that are not behind us, but permanent.

4. Share experiences and together look at the expectations around us and look forward to the opportunities ahead of us.

5. The presenters will not only provide you with information, but guide you to explore with the other participants.

6. We know you work hard and are busy. This will be time well-spent.

To view the full interview with O’Brien, click here.

Taught by top-ranked faculty, industry experts, and peers, the IDDBA Leadership Certificate Program will cover such topics as:

Proven, researched leadership behaviors that create personal and organization success.

What today’s customers want and expect from a business that feeds their passions for food, health, and sustainability.

Awareness of organization context and culture, which allows individuals to respond more thoughtfully to rapid changes in business circumstances.

How to gain deep consumer insight using trend analysis and the latest social media methods.

Methods to analyze performance impact and efficiencies in product sales and inventory.

The IDDBA Leadership Certificate program will be held on select days beginning on July 13, 2021. The program will be conducted entirely online, with no on-site attendance required.

Program tuition is $3,075 per person for IDDBA members and $4,075 per person for nonmembers. Registration deadline is May 28, 2021, and class size will be limited to 20 individuals. Participants who complete the course will receive a Professional Certificate in Retail Leadership from the Center for Professional and Executive Development.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.