IDFA Applauds AG CHAIN Act for Essential Food Industry Workers

For weeks, the dairy industry as represented by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), has supported bipartisan efforts by Congress to provide targeted financial relief to food industry workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Today, Reps. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) and Dwight Evans (PA-03) introduced the Assistance and Gratitude for Coronavirus Heroes in Agribusiness who are Invaluable to the Nation, or the AG CHAIN Act. The bill would provide a federal tax holiday and a payroll tax exemption for all essential employees in the food and agriculture industry defined by recent Department of Homeland Security guidance. Please find a quote from IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M., in support of the legislation, as well as more information about the bill below.

HOWARD, PA — Today, Representatives Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) and Dwight Evans (PA-03) introduced the Assistance and Gratitude for Coronavirus Heroes in Agribusiness who are Invaluable to the Nation, or the AG CHAIN Act.The bill is an extension of the previously introduced GROCER Act. The bill would provide a federal tax holiday and a payroll tax exemption for all essential employees in the food and agriculture industry defined by recent Department of Homeland Security guidance. These provisions would take place from February 15, 2020 through June 15, 2020, for individuals making less than $75,000 annually. The bill would also provide discretion to the Treasury to extend this benefit for an additional three months.

“Food security is national security, and employees in the supply chain are working overtime to ensure crops are harvested, shelves and coolers are stocked, and Americans have food on the table,” said Rep. Thompson. “These men and women provide a critical service day in and day out and we are particularly grateful for their commitment to feeding and fueling the nation as we continue to address the challenges associated with COVID-19.”

“We need to help the workers who are keeping America fed during this crisis. This bipartisan bill would complement our proposed GROCER Act by helping even more of the people who are doing just that, and I believe it’s something that most of us should be able to agree on,” said Rep. Evans.

“The essential men and women working on the front lines every day in our food industry—despite the challenges posed by coronavirus—deserve the recognition and support of the federal government in these trying times,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association. “That’s why we urge Members of Congress to lend their bipartisan support to the bill sponsored by Congressmen Thompson and Evans which would provide targeted financial relief to food industry workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. The AG CHAIN Act will ensure that these workers get more than a pat on the back for their invaluable efforts.”

“Convenience store associates continue to serve their communities on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis by providing the food, fuel, and necessities required by their customers, as they do through many types of crisis,” said Henry Armour, President and CEO of the National Association of Convenience Stores. “The AG CHAIN Act is an appropriate way for the federal government to recognize these retail heroes. I particularly appreciate that this bill builds on previous efforts by providing benefits to the over one million part-time workers filling these vital roles as well.”

“The National Grocers Association supports Reps. Thompson and Evans’s legislation recognizing the extraordinary service of America’s front line food and agriculture workers,” said Chris Jones, Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Counsel for the National Grocers Association. “Independent grocers have gone to great lengths to protect their employees and reward them for their tireless efforts and service to their communities. The AG Chain Act honors these supermarket superheroes and will help boost the income of workers that show up for work every day.”

“Supermarket workers and our supply chain partners remain on the job and are truly essential to America’s coronavirus response,” said Jennifer Hatcher, Chief Public Policy Officer of FMI – the Food Industry Association. “The AG CHAIN Act of 2020 recognizes the efforts of the food industry and gives our frontline associates well-deserved tax relief for their commitment to ensuring that grocery stores are open and stocked during this national emergency. FMI greatly appreciates Representative Thompson and Representative Evans’ leadership on this important legislation.”

“Working each day during this emergency presents extraordinary challenges, and bakery employees and their suppliers are rising to the occasion,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, American Bakers Association. “America should demonstrate its gratitude to these selfless critical infrastructure employees who continue to show up every day to feed their communities and country. They have earned well-deserved tax relief for their commitment during this pandemic. We applaud Rep. Glenn Thompson and Rep. Dwight Evans for introducing this bill.”

“Restaurants are cornerstones in their communities, but they cannot serve this role without the support of the entire food, agriculture and supply chain,” said Sean Kennedy, Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association. “The AG CHAIN act provides an important benefit to these essential food and agriculture workers, including restaurant workers. We’re proud to support this bill which helps ensure we can continue feeding our communities and supporting our supply chain partners.”

“Travel center employees have been unwavering in their commitment to our industry and America’s truck drivers since the nation first began grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic more than eight weeks ago,” said Lisa Mullings, President and CEO of the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO). “Their dedication ensures that truckstops and travel plazas remain open 24 hours per day and that truck drivers have places to eat and rest throughout the country. NATSO is grateful for Representatives Thompson and Evans for recognizing these hard-working individuals in a meaningful way.”