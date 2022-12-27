IDFA Applauds Senate Confirmation of Doug McKalip as Chief Agricultural Negotiator

WASHINGTON — Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement on the U.S. Senate confirmation of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR):

“Doug McKalip has served in the federal government with distinction over several decades and administrations, demonstrating a commitment to furthering the interests of those who produce and market U.S. food and agriculture. IDFA applauds his confirmation as our nation’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator—an essential role for advancing export opportunities for U.S. dairy.

“U.S. dairy exports support thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic impact across the country. IDFA is certain that Ambassador McKalip will work within USTR and the White House to advance market opportunities for U.S. dairy and hold nations accountable for erecting barriers to trade or flouting the terms of trade agreements. The U.S. dairy industry is primed to be the world’s leading supplier of nutritious, affordable, and sustainable dairy products. To do that, we must have officials in the U.S. government fighting for our interests every single day. Having Ambassador McKalip ’s experience and talent supporting our industry’s need for new trade agreements and ensuring the efficacy of current agreements will help us realize our lofty goals.”

