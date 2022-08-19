IDFA Names Mia Mulrennan, Psy.D., to Executive Team as Chief People Officer

WASHINGTON – The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today named Mia Mulrennan, Psy.D., as chief people officer and a member of the IDFA executive team. Mulrennan will lead a key dual role in both advancement of the IDFA People Strategy as well as ensuring IDFA’s internal human resources function is best in class. She will report to Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA.

Mulrennan joins IDFA following a decade spent as an organizational psychologist, consultant and executive focused on talent and human resources with Fortune 500 companies. She began her executive career in 2013 as Chief HR Officer for Sun Country Airlines and then was CHRO for Star Restaurant Group. Since completing her doctorate in applied business psychology, she has also consulted with several IDFA members, from dairy processors to suppliers.

“The IDFA People Strategy has become a core business function of our organization as we provide the leadership programming, resources, and networking opportunities that empower dairy businesses to develop nimble and innovative leaders, attract top talent, and build inclusive, supportive and productive workplaces,” said Dykes. “In order for our members to compete and thrive in tomorrow’s food and beverage landscape, we need to lead in this space. That’s why we’re excited to have Mia Mulrennan—a proven, experienced human resources leader and organizational expert—to take our people-focused programming to new heights.”

“As the trade association for the entire dairy supply chain, IDFA is uniquely positioned to convene and empower the industry to become the most inclusive, supportive, and attractive industry for the workforce of the future,” said Mulrennan. “I’m looking forward to working with all the leaders who are already championing these efforts and bringing my unique experience and expertise to this industry. Together, we will share knowledge, tools, and connections to the dairy industry so that it continues to grow and thrive into the future.”

As lead of the IDFA People Strategy, Mulrennan will oversee the continued growth of its four signature programs—NextGen Leadership Program, Women in Dairy, HR Leaders in Dairy, and Dairy Diversity Coalition—and two signature events, The Power of People conference and the IDFA Leadership Symposium. The strategy focuses on ensuring IDFA members have the knowledge, tools and talent to succeed in a more competitive, diverse and inclusive future. Learn more about the IDFA People Strategy here.

For Mulrennan’s full biography, visit here.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.