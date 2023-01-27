Related Articles

U.S. and European Dairy Processors Agree to Maintain Open Communication Amid Global Food System Shocks

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy May 12, 2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended global food supply chains, raised prices for inputs, energy, and finished food products, and exacerbated nutrition insecurity in countries around the world. Following a meeting today in the Washington, D.C. offices of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), leaders of the European Dairy Association (EDA) and IDFA issued the following joint statement:

IDFA Applauds U.S. Government’s Renewed Call for Consultations with Canada on Dairy Tariff Rate Quotas, Urges USG to Remain Vigilant

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy May 31, 2022

The International Dairy Foods Association applauded the U.S. Government’s announcement that it would once again initiate consultations, the first step in a formal dispute settlement case, over Canada’s continued manipulation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs) in violation of Canada’s commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

U.S. Dairy Consumption Hits All-Time High in 2021 as Growing Category Evolves Toward Yogurt, Cheese, Butter

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy October 4, 2022

American consumers snapped up their favorite dairy products at a record rate in 2021, according to new data from the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS). The data released today shows per capita consumption of dairy grew by 12.4 pounds per person over the previous year, continuing a near 50-year growth trend that started in 1975 when USDA began tracking annual consumption of milk, cheese, butter and everything else in the dairy case. The average American consumed 667 pounds of dairy on a milkfat basis in 2021 versus 539 pounds in 1975 when data was first established.