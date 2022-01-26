IDFA Names New Members of Executive Council and Directors for Five Industry Segment Boards

WASHINGTON – The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced new members of the organization’s Executive Council as well as new directors for the group’s five Industry Segment Boards. IDFA’s Executive Council is composed of executives from across the dairy foods industry and focuses on the business and operations of the association. The five Industry Segment Boards represent fluid milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy-derived ingredients, and are composed of experts and executives who help drive policy and strategy alongside the association’s leadership. Together, the Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards make up IDFA’s governance structure and ensure that IDFA represents and engages all segments of the growing dairy industry in the United States.

“These executives were nominated and selected based on their demonstrated leadership, business expertise and willingness to dedicate time to the future success of IDFA and the dairy industry in the United States,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Their knowledge, experience and input will guide our regulatory, legislative, communications and membership services so that IDFA is working in the best interest of our members and the industry overall.”

IDFA represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.

According to David Ahlem, president and CEO of Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., and chairman of the IDFA Executive Council, “IDFA’s leadership helps to ensure a unified voice for all segments of the dairy industry, and I’m honored to serve alongside so many talented, dedicated professionals making nutritious, sustainable and affordable dairy products for people all around the world.”

IDFA Executive Council Members

Officers (terms ending January 2023)

Chair: David Ahlem, CEO and President, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Vice Chair: Patricia Stroup, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Nestle S.A. and Chief Executive Officer, Nestrade S.A.

Secretary: Stan Ryan, President & CEO, Darigold, Inc.

Treasurer: David Nelsen, Vice President, Manufacturing, Albertsons Companies

Immediate Past Chair: Dan Zagzebski, President & CEO, Great Lakes Cheese

IDFA Fluid Milk Board (terms ending January 2024)

Chair: Miriam Erickson Brown, Chair & CEO, Anderson Erickson Dairy Company

Vice Chair: Jay Bryant, CEO, Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc.

IDFA Ice Cream Board (terms ending January 2024)

Chair: Ricky Dickson, CEO & President, Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

Vice Chair: Andy Jacobs, CEO, Turkey Hill Dairy, Inc.

IDFA Cheese Board (terms ending January 2024)

Chair: Doug Wilke, CEO, Valley Queen Cheese

Vice Chair: Mike Durkin, President & CEO, Leprino Foods

IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board (terms ending January 2024)

Chair: Trevor Farrell, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Vice Chair: Courtney Bidney, Director, Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, General M

IDFA Ingredients Board (terms ending January 2023)

Chair: Terry Brockman, Chief Business Officer, Saputo Dairy Division USA

Vice Chair: Brad Anderson, President and CEO, California Dairies, Inc.

IDFA Executive Council Directors (terms ending January 2025)

Rich D. Draper, Chief Executive Officer, The Ice Cream Club, Inc.

Robin Dubuc, Vice President, Manufacturing Operations & Network Optimization, The Kroger Company

Louie P. Gentine, Chief Executive Officer, Sargento Foods Inc

Ed Mullins, Senior Executive Officer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc

Mike Wells, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wells Enterprises, Inc

IDFA Executive Council Directors (terms ending January 2024)

Peter Cotter, President & CEO, Lactalis Heritage Dairy

Douglas Glade, Executive Vice President, Business Integration, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Brian Phelan, CEO, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia plc

IDFA Executive Council Directors (terms ending January 2023)

Jerry D. Kaminski, Chief Operating Officer, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Scott McGinty, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Organic Dairy

Greg Schlafer, CEO, Foremost Farms USA

Lawrence Webster, CEO, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

Gold Business Partner Representatives on Executive Council (term ending January 2025)

Joe Langehennig, Vice President, Corporate Accounts, Ecolab

Mary Ledman, Global Dairy Strategist, Rabobank

Industry Segment Board Additions

IDFA Fluid Milk Board

Director Additions:

Bruce Daily, All Star Purchasing

Cammie Muller, Chief Financial Officer, Aurora Organic Dairy

Randi Muzumdar, Senior Director Milk Procurement and Energy, HP Hood LLC

Blake Waltrip, President & CEO-USA, A2 Milk Company USA

IDFA Ice Cream Board

Director Additions:

Doug Harris, Vice President of Manufacturing, Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Dominic Garza, Chief Operating Officer, House of Flavors, Inc.

IDFA Cheese Board

Director Additions:

Bob Huffman, President and CEO, First District Association

Sheryl Meshke, Co-President and CEO, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Tom Murphy, President, Brewster Cheese

Declan Roche, Chief Commercial Officer, Foremost Farms USA

Scott Sexton, Chairman & CEO, Dairy.com

Greg Siegenthaler, Vice President, Milk Marketing and Supply Chain, Grande Cheese

Seth Teply, President & CEO, Tetra Pak US & Canada

Renée R. Peets, Sr. Vice President, Procurement North America, Kraft Heinz

IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board

Director Addition:

Nancy Dowling, Vice President, General Counsel, Public and Scientific Affairs North America, Danone North America

Mike Neu, Senior Vice President, Food Cultures & Enzymes, Chr. Hansen, Inc.

IDFA Ingredients Board

Director Additions:

Robert Chesler, CEO, United Dairymen of Arizona (UD of AZ)

Yann Connan, VP Ingredients, Lactalis

Tim Galloway, CEO, Galloway Company

David Lenzmeier, CEO, Milk Specialties Global

Daragh Maccabee, CEO, Idaho Milk

Marshall Reece, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Auke Zeilstra, CEO, North America, FrieslandCampina Ingredients North America, Inc.

